Theft Suspect Shot by Armed Bystander at Riverside Home Depot

An armed bystander shot and wounded another man following during an alleged theft at a Riverside Home Depot store on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Police first responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 4 p.m. at the home improvement store, 3323 Madison Street, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

“Preliminary information right now is that there was some type of theft or strong-arm robbery that occurred, possibly from the store or here in the parking lot,” the officer said.

“Either the victim or someone who witnessed the crime produced a firearm and shot at the suspect,” Railsback said.

The wounded man was able to get himself to a local medical clinic to seek help, according to Railsback. The shooter remained at the scene.

“The person who fired the shot is cooperating with our officers right now as they try to investigate this further,” he said.

No other injuries were reported.