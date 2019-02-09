× Trump Admin Waives Environmental Review to Speed up Work on San Diego Border Fencing

Describing San Diego’s border with Mexico as “an area of high illegal entry,” the Trump administration announced this week it is waiving environmental review requirements to speed up replacement of 12.4 miles of the secondary border fence.

This project was funded by a 2018 spending bill that allocated $251 million for border barrier construction in San Diego. It is not part of the $5.7 billion President Trump has demanded for border wall construction in the federal latest budget.

The project extends from the eastern end of Border Field State Park, east along the Tijuana River. There will also be about 1.5 miles of new secondary wall, a Border Patrol representative said, to “fill gaps in area where the existing secondary fence does not completely mirror the primary barrier.”

The new secondary barrier will be constructed of 30-foot-tall steel bollards — similar to the 14 miles of primary fencing that is currently being erected along the same stretch of land to replace older fencing.

