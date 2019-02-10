1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Santa Ana Shooting

One victim died and two others were wounded when gunfire erupted in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place in the 2000 block of West 17th Street, just west of English Street, Santa Ana police officials said via social media.

Officers found one gunshot victim dead at the scene, police said.

Two other people suffering from gunshot wounds managed to get themselves to a nearby hospital a short time later, officials added. Police said it appeared all three injuries were related to the same incident.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach Santa Ana police at 714-245-8665.