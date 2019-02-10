× Ducks Fire Coach Randy Carlyle Amid Losing Streak

The Anaheim Ducks have fired coach Randy Carlyle amid a seven-game losing streak.

The Ducks announced Sunday that general manager Bob Murray would take over as interim coach for the remainder of the regular season. Anaheim will name a new coach following the season.

Carlyle, the winningest coach in Ducks history, led Anaheim to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007 and three appearances in the Western Conference Final (2006, 2007, 2017). The Ducks made the playoffs in seven of Carlyle’s eight full seasons with the team. He went 384-256-96 in 736 games with Anaheim.

But the team has struggled of late. Its loss to their Flyers on Saturday night was its 19th in the last 21 games. The Ducks were outscored 37-8 during their skid.