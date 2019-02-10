DUI Suspected Following Deadly Wreck in La Habra

One driver died and another was injured and is suspected of DUI following a violent crash in La Habra on Sunday evening, officials said.

The deadly collision took place just after 7 p.m. at Lambert Road and Idaho Street, the La Habra Police Department said in a written statement.

One car was traveling east on Lambert Road and the other was heading north on Idaho Street when the two vehicles met in the intersection, police said.

It appeared one of the cars ran through a red light, though it hadn’t been determined which one, La Habra police Lt. Brian Miller said.

Paramedics pronounced one of the drivers, a person in their late-40s, dead at the scene, officials said. The victim’s gender was not available.

The other driver, described as a man, was hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

Investigators suspected the surviving driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, Miller said.

Several other cars that were stopped at the intersection were damaged by flying debris, but no additional injuries were reported, the lieutenant said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact La Habra police traffic investigators at 562-383-4300.