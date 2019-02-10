Good Samaritans Capture Indecent Exposure Suspect in Ventura

Police arrested a man on suspicion of exposing himself to women at a Ventura apartment complex with help from some bystanders, who captured the suspect and held him for officers, authorities said.

Anthony L. Manzano, 32, of Ventura, was spotted “engaged in lewd activity” outside a the residential home of several female victims in the 11100 block of Citrus Drive, Ventura Police Department Sgt. Trenner Marchetti said in a written statement.

Officers searched the area but did not immediately find the suspect, he said. They were then notified by one of the victims that the man had returned to the area.

“Nearby officers responded and found that acquaintances of the victims had physically subdued the suspect,” according to Marchetti.

Officer took Manzano into custody and booked him on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Bail was set at $10,000 pending an initial court appearance scheduled Wednesday, Ventura County booking records show.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ventura police detectives at 805-339-4488.