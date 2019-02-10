Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Podcasts
Food
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
55°
55°
Low
40°
High
56°
Mon
43°
61°
Tue
50°
66°
Wed
52°
56°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Rainy Sunday Forecast
Posted 10:53 AM, February 10, 2019, by
Liberté Chan
,
Updated at 11:00AM, February 10, 2019
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Rain today and rain next week.
KTLA 5 News on Instagram
Popular
DUI Suspect Arrested After Pickup Truck Hits 9 Pedestrians in Downtown Fullerton: Police
Underground Shooting Range Found Beneath Gang Member’s Home: Fontana Police
Pilot Was Disciplined for Dangerous Flying Years Before Yorba Linda Crash That Killed Him, 4 Others
Graphic, Disturbing Texts Show 2 Florida Men Plotted to Groom and Rape 3-Year-Old Girl: Sheriff’s Office
Latest News
Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts Offers Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Donuts
Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Disneyland Drive in Suspected DUI Crash: Anaheim Police
Officer ‘Unintentionally’ Shoots, Injures Man Near Long Beach Reggae Festival: Police
Who Urinated in Her Boots? Mystery at Fresno Military Base Brings Cover-Up Claims
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Unsettled Weather Forecast
Local News
New Scale for Ranking Atmospheric River Storms Like Hurricanes Is Developed by UC San Diego Researchers, State Officials
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Sunday
Local News
Series of Storms to Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal Beginning Wednesday Night
Local News
Weather
First Storm of 2019 to Hit SoCal Saturday — and It’s Expected to Be a ‘Good Rainmaker’
Local News
Weather
Series of SoCal Storms — First Set to Arrive Friday Night — Prompts Evacuation Warnings for Woolsey Fire Burn Area
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday Forecast
Local News
Rain Soaks SoCal as 1st of Back-to-Back Weekend Storms Arrives
Local News
Weather
Flash Flood Watches Canceled in Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Counties
Legal Smart
Local News
Weather
SoCal to Get More Rain, Snow as More Storms Head Toward Region This Weekend
Local News
Cold, Windy Weather Hits SoCal Ahead of Weekend Storm Expected to Bring Rain to Region
Weather
Friday Forecast: Partly Cloudy; Chance of Rain Returns Next Week
Local News
Road Clean Up Efforts Underway After Heavy Rainfall
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.