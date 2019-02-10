× McStay Family Murder Trial: Prosecutors Want Jurors to View CNN Interview With Defendant

Months before he was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2014, Charles “Chase” Merritt told a CNN reporter he was “definitely the last person” whom Joseph McStay saw.

Now, jurors tasked with deciding whether Merritt killed McStay and his family — who lived in San Diego County — may be allowed to see that television interview for themselves.

Last week, San Bernardino Superior Court Judge Michael Smith gave prosecutors the OK to play the recording for the panel, so long as prosecutors can get someone on the stand to authenticate it as a true representation of the interview.

Merritt, 61, is charged with killing business partner McStay, 40, as well as McStay’s wife Summer, 43, and the couple’s young sons, Gianni, 4, and Joey Jr., 3.

