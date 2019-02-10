Missing Jet Skier Hoisted from Ocean Between Catalina, Long Beach in Critical Condition

Rescuers pulled a jet skier from the Pacific Ocean in critical condition Sunday more than five hours after he went missing between Long Beach and Catalina, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Fire Department Lifeguard Division, the U.S. Coast Guard and other officials sprung into action after receiving reports the man had gone missing Sunday afternoon, according to the fire department.

A riderless jet ski was found about 2 p.m., but the man remained missing, Coast Guard officials said.

Rescuers found the man floating in the water about 7:45 p.m., fire officials said. He was rushed to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition.