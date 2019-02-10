× Officer ‘Unintentionally’ Shoots, Injures Man Near Long Beach Reggae Festival: Police

A Long Beach Police Department officer “unintentionally” shot and injured a man during a traffic stop near a reggae festival Saturday night, after officers found a loaded firearm and open alcohol containers in the man’s vehicle, police said.

The incident happened at around 11:35 p.m. near the Queen Mary Events Park in long Beach, where the One Love Cali Reggae Festival was taking place.

Officers working the festival stopped the man’s vehicle on the 900 block of Harbor Plaza, according to a Long Beach Police Department news release.

That’s when officers found the firearm and alcohol containers, and called for assistance from additional officers, police said.

When more officers arrived at the scene, “an officer unintentionally discharged their firearm,” striking the driver in his right arm, the news release said.

The victim, a man from Compton, was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury, treated and released, police said.

Two men, a woman and a male juvenile were with him inside a car when he was stopped, according to the news release.

Authorities have not released information on whether anyone else was injured.

The officer involved was not identified.

The shooting will be investigated by the Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detail.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will also conduct an independent investigation of the incident, the news release said.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.