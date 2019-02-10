Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Disneyland Drive in Suspected DUI Crash: Anaheim Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A DUI suspect fatally struck a man walking on a sidewalk on Disneyland Drive in Anaheim, authorities said Sunday.

Officers arrested the driver, a 47-year-old Stefanie Lyn Bieser of La Mirada, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following the incident that happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Anaheim police said the victim, a 54-year-old Fresno resident, was heading south on the east sidewalk of Disneyland Drive when Bieser's northbound 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser jumped the curb from Katella Avenue.

The driver hit a tree, a pole and an electrical box before slamming into the victim, according to investigators. The man suffered major injuries and was taken to the UC Irvine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Beiser was booked at the Anaheim Detention Facility on $100,000 bail, police said.

Authorities provided no further information.