Preliminary Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Hemet: USGS

A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck in the Inland Empire early Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 9:12 a.m. about 5 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 8.7 miles east southeast of Hemet.

