Suspect Apparently Drowns After Fleeing into Hansen Dam Lake During Police Pursuit

A man’s body was pulled from Hansen Dam Lake in Pacoima after he led police on a pursuit, then fled into the frigid waters on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident began about 2:15 a.m. when San Fernando Police Department officer became involved in vehicle pursuit, San Fernando police officials said. Further details regarding the reason for the chase were not available.

The driver crashed the car near the Hansen Dam Recreation area and continued fleeing on foot, police said. He made his way about half a mile into the park and jumped into the lake and began swimming.

After spending about two hours in the cold water, as temperatures were in the mid-40s, the suspect was seen treading water, then going under, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department divers jumped into the water in search of the suspect.

The man’s body was found about 10 a.m., Los Angeles police officials said. It appeared he had drowned, police said.

KTLA’s Steve Bien and Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.