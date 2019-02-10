× Vehicle Sets Home on Fire in Victor Valley-Area Crash; Firefighter Suffers Minor Injuries

A driver in the Victor Valley area crashed into several vehicles and a home on Sunday morning, setting them ablaze and leaving one firefighter with minor injuries.

San Bernardino County Fire said around 10 a.m., it received multiple reports of a vehicle that had set a residence on fire in the 13000 block of Riverview Drive in Spring Valley Lake.

The agency said before crews even got to the scene, they spotted a big column of smoke visible throughout the desert.

Firefighters arrived to a one-story structure burning amid dangerous wind conditions, which threatened nearby homes. They also discovered a number of other vehicles involved.

The Fire Department said no other buildings were destroyed in the incident. It did not specify how many cars were burned.

Crews extinguished the fire in about half an hour, according to the Fire Department. A total of 35 county fire personnel, including four chief officers, responded to the blaze. Seven engines were deployed.

The vehicle that started the incident only had one occupant, the Fire Department said. The agency said no civilian was hurt in the fire, but one firefighter was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. The Fire Department has not released an estimate of the damages.

Authorities provided no further details.