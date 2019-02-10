× Woman Dies in Suspected DUI Wrong-Way Collision in Santa Ana: Police

Intoxicated driving is suspected in a wrong-way head-on collision in Santa Ana that killed a woman and injured a man early Sunday morning, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area of Warner Avenue and Oak Street at around 5:30am to find two vehicles, a white Toyota van and gold Toyota pick-up truck, involved in a collision.

A woman had been driving her white van in the wrong direction on Warner Avenue, headed west on the eastbound lanes where the man was driving his gold pick-up, police said a preliminary investigation revealed.

The two vehicles crashed head-on, trapping the two drivers.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles by the Orange County Fire Authority and transported to a nearby hospital. There were no other passengers, according to police.

The woman suffered “major injuries” and was taken into emergency surgery before she was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 62-year-old man, was treated for moderate injuries.

Police said alcohol was identified as being involved in the collision.

Authorities did not identify the deceased woman.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information on this collision was asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at ‪714-245-8200‬.