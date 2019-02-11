1 in Custody After Boyle Heights Residents Wake up to Slashed Tires: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person is in custody Monday after residents in Boyle Heights woke up to their vehicle tires being slashed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported along the 300 block of North Breed Street.

More than a dozen vehicles were damaged during the crime.

Ricardo Cardona had two of his tires slashed. He was not able to go to work Monday because he had no other method of transportation, he told KTLA.

“It’s not fair because we work so hard," Cardona said. He had to pay $120 for both tires and missed a day of work.

Another resident who only wanted to be identified as Mike said he tried to drive his truck before he realized he couldn't go anywhere. He assumed he had gotten a flat overnight, before a neighbor pointed out that other vehicles had been damaged.

Police have not released any further information about the person who was detained and whether that person was involved in the crime.

Investigators were looking for clues and surveillance video in the area.