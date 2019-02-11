2 Arrested, 1 Sought After Video Captures $700K in Jewelry Being Stolen From Macy’s in Canoga Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people have been arrested and one person is still being sought in connection with a burglary of about $700,000 in jewelry from a Canoga Park Macy's last summer, authorities said Monday.

Two burglars broke into the store through a roof hatch door around 1:45 a.m. on July 6, 2018, before managing to pry open a locked door and later taking off with thousands in jewelry, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Marvin T. Carter, believed to be one of those two suspects, was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday while his alleged co-conspirator Michael L. Bourgois is still at large.

A third suspect, Khadijah J. Toliver, was taken into custody on suspicion of receiving stolen property on Thursday, police said.

Surveillance video from the store shows two burglars dressed in dark-colored clothing, with their heads covered, going through jewelry display cases. Police have said they used a crow bar and sledge hammer to smash open the glass cases and steal jewelry from six of them.

Their actions set off motion detection sensor alarms and investigators later found evidence at the scene tying Carter and Bourgois to the crime, according to police.

Bourgois is described by LAPD as 45 years old, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or other circumstances of the case is urged to contact Detective Pedroza or Detective Prieto at 213-486-6940. Police can be reached at 877-527-3247 during non-business hours.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.