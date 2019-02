Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A San Fernando Valley animal group is trying to find a forever home for two large dogs who are deeply bonded after being rescued from the street in Iran, where they were found next to their mother who had been brutally killed. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 11, 2019.

If you would like to adopt Han and Solo please contact Dogs Without Borders through their website.