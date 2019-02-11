Chevron Station Customer Struck, Injured in Fiery Crash After Car Slams Into Gas Pump in Seal Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gas station customer was struck and injured when a driver lost control and slammed into a gas pump at a Chevron in Seal Beach, police said Monday.

The car was traveling north along Seal Beach Boulevard when it crashed into the station located at 2950 Westminster Boulevard on Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to the scene just before 11:30 p.m.

The driver, 44-year-old James Chang of Huntington Beach, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The crash was the latest in a series of crashes involving suspected drunk drivers across Orange County over the weekend.

In Anaheim around 11 p.m. Saturday night, police responded to a scene on Disneyland Drive where a PT Cruiser had jumped a curb and hit a 54-year-old man from Fresno. That man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Less than 3 hours later, another suspected drunk driver ran into a crowd of people, injuring nine and trapping some of them under his truck.

Sunday evening around 7 p.m., a collision at Lambert Road and Idaho Street in La Habra left one driver dead and another arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

About 4 hours later in Seal Beach, a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas pump at a Chevron station, hitting one person and causing an explosion. Luckily, that person's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

