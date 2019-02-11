× CHP Seeks Witnesses in Car-to-Car Shooting on 10 Freeway in Colton, Not Far From Where Boy Was Shot in Head

Investigators are working a second car-to-car freeway shooting in San Bernardino County that occurred the day after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the head while in the back of a BMW on the Cajon Pass last week.

As in the previous incident, detectives have few leads on the gunman who fired into a Nissan Pathfinder driving east on the 10 Freeway at the 215 Freeway overpass last Friday, Feb. 8, around 10:05 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a Monday news release.

The Nissan’s driver told CHP an unknown person shot at them, hitting the driver’s side front window and shattering it. The victim was not struck or injured, officials said.

The victim was unable to provide further details on the assailant and no witnesses have come forward, CHP said.

The family targeted the night before while heading north along the 15 Freeway’ Cajon Pass told authorities they also have no idea who opened fired on their BMW-5 Series, leaving the boy in serious condition with a head wound. He had been recovering at the Loma Linda University Medical Center and was expected to survive.

There’s no discernable motive and it doesn’t appear to be related to road rage, CHP Assistant Chief Scott Parker said last week.

Detectives did recover some physical evidence, including bullet fragments from the victim’s vehicle, but have not been able to identify a suspect.

Witnesses are being sought in both cases. Anyone with information can contact San Bernardino area CHP Officer U. Gonzalez at 909-383-4247.