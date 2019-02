Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were able to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a house in Downey Monday night.

Crews were already on scene when Sky5 was over the home on the 12200 block of Gneiss Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

About 5 minutes later, firefighters had put out the large flames that had been shooting from the roof, though a large amount of smoke was still visible.

The blaze looked to be out before Sky5 left the scene around 10:25 p.m.