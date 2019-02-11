Echo Park Mural Apparently Critiquing YouTube Star Logan Paul Stirs Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mural of man with a noose around his neck could be seen on Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park right across from the popular lake.

Buffy Winkler, an Echo Park resident, walks up the Clinton Street Stairway every day and believes it was painted there overnight.

However, an image posted to Instagram appears to show it has been there since at least Jan. 29.

Its message is open to interpretation, but Winkler said it made her feel threatened.

"I immediately knew what it was for because I saw the pride flag on his shirt, so I immediately knew it was directed at LGBT community and that was heartbreaking," Winkler said.

But others have noted the image is an apparent reference to YouTube personality Logan Paul and a controversial video he posted on New Year's Eve 2017.

Paul, who has millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, was recording a video in a Japanese forest known to be a site of frequent suicides when he came across the body of a man who had taken his own life by hanging.

After the video was posted to YouTube, he was heavily criticized and removed the video. Paul later apologized for it.

The drawing resembles Paul and the outfit he was wearing in the now infamous video, including the green alien hat and the rainbow UFO patch, as is seen in the Echo Park mural.

Paul also made headlines last month when he made a comment on his podcast in which he said he would "attempt to go gay for just one month."

People in the LGBT community were outraged, calling his comment disrespectful and troubling.

KTLA reached out to Paul through his website but wasn't able to get in touch with him before air.

The mural's creator is unknown at this time.

"This is a legitimate mural. They worked hard on this," Winkler said. "They obviously wanted their opinion heard."

Winkler said it has no place in Echo Park.

"I just hope that whoever did it is held accountable for it," Winkler said.

Los Angeles police said they have yet to field any reports about the street art.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.