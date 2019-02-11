× Local Rapper Fatally Shot by Police at Bay Area Taco Bell Was Sleeping, Family Says

Authorities have identified a man killed in a police shooting over the weekend in the drive-through lane of a San Francisco Bay Area fast food restaurant.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Monday the man killed by Vallejo Police Saturday was identified as 21-year-old Willie McCoy, a local rapper known as Willie Bo with the group FBG.

Vallejo police say that when officers arrived McCoy was unresponsive inside a car on a Taco Bell drive-through lane with a handgun in his lap.

They say McCoy abruptly moved and officers ordered him to keep his hands visible, but he reached for his gun and officers opened fire.

McCoy’s family maintains that he was sleeping and not threatening the officers when they shot him, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police say the officers requested medical assistance and began lifesaving efforts, but McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.