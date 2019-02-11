Man Charged in Violent Rape Attempt Caught on Video at Irvine Office Building

A 21-year-old man is facing charges alleging he violently kidnapped and tried to rape a woman who was cleaning an office at the Irvine Business Complex last week.

Eduardo Godoy Gonzalez of Santa Ana was charged in the attack that occurred Feb. 6 inside the 17877 Von Karman Ave. offices of Xponential Fitness, an exercise franchising business, in a six-count criminal complaint filed Monday by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The entire assault was captured on surveillance cameras and partially released by investigators, who said Gonzalez entered the unlocked office around 1:20 a.m. and asked the victim in Spanish if she was alone.

She told him she was, and the defendant is accused of replying with sexually suggestive remarks, eventually ordering her to have sex with him.

After the woman threatened to call authorities, the man identified as Gonzalez is seen in the video pulling out a replica handgun and using it to threaten the woman, according to police.

That’s when he allegedly dragged her into a separate room and tried to rip off her clothes. The surveillance footage that wasn’t publicly released includes four minutes of the victim pleading for her life and trying to fight him off, investigators said.

The woman was eventually able to free herself and disarm her attacker, and sought help in a neighboring building.

The assailant was gone by the time police arrived on scene, but officers recovered a replica Glock handgun they believe was used in the crime.

The victim also told detectives that the attacker used a knife, and Gonzalez had a knife in his possession when he was arrested at his workplace in Tustin last Thursday, a day after the incident occurred.

Gonzalez was charged Monday with one felony count each of kidnapping to commit rape; assault with intent to commit rape, sodomy and oral copulation; making criminal threats; false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and deceit; and second-degree burglary. Prosecutors didn’t say that he took anything from the office, but did say he entered the building with the intent to commit larceny.

The defendant is also facing one misdemeanor count of brandishing an imitation firearm.

The DA’s office recommended Gonzalez’s bail be set at $1 million.