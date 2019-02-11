× Man Dies After Getting Trapped in Metal Cutting Machine in Gardena

A man has died after he became stuck inside a metal cutting machine in Gardena early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Few details were immediately provided about the incident, which took place at German Machined Company Inc., located at 1415 W. 178th St., around 12:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano.

Fire crews responding to a call for service arrived at the location to find the man trapped in the machine, she said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not immediately identified.

It was not immediately known whether the man was employed by the company or how he became trapped in the equipment.

No other information has been released about the deadly incident, which is under investigation.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.