× More Than 1,000 Construction Workers Across L.A. Were Cheated Out of Millions in Pay: Labor Officials

In the largest wage-theft case ever brought by the state of California against a private company, the labor commissioner has cited a City of Industry drywall subcontractor for cheating more than 1,000 workers out of minimum wage, overtime and rest breaks on 35 construction sites across Los Angeles.

The subcontractor, RDV Construction, was ordered to pay the workers $11.94 million in back wages and penalties for violations between 2014 and 2017, the commissioner announced Monday. Workers were paid with checks that bounced and waited months to be reimbursed, only to receive less than what they were owed, according to labor officials.

Investigators found that RDV, under the direction of CEO Rafael Rivas and project managers Juan Rivas and Nicolas Del Villar, also “habitually and illegally withheld 10 to 25% of earned wages from the workers.”

RDV’s phone is disconnected, and Rafael Rivas did not respond to messages left on his mobile phone or at the office of his sister company, RVR General Construction Inc. in Fontana. However, a labor commissioner spokesman said RDV has appealed the citation before a hearing officer.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.