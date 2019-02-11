Moreno Valley Man Allegedly Caught on Surveillance Video Killing His Roommate’s Small Dog: Police

A Moreno Valley man accused of killing his roommate’s dog was arrested after investigators found surveillance video of the deadly assault, police announced on Sunday.

Officers were first called out to the 13000 block of Acacia Avenue on Jan. 13 after receiving a report regarding the slain pet, a Chihuahua mix named Rescue, according to a Moreno Valley Police Department news release.

The small dog was found to have died after suffering blunt force trauma to the head, the release stated.

During the investigation, police uncovered home surveillance video that showed the fatal incident, according to police.

They used that evidence to track down the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Li Haoming.

He was arrested at the scene and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center, authorities said. Haoming’s bail was set at $10,000.

No additional details were immediately released about the case.