Woman Charged in Case of SUV Stolen With Baby Inside in Marina del Rey

A 34-year-old homeless woman has been charged in connection to a vehicle that was stolen with a 1-year-old child inside that triggered an Amber Alert on Feb. 2, police announced on Monday.

Mandy Xing, 34, was arrested on Feb. 7, and told investigators she took the vehicle as a joy ride, but abandoned it when she realized a child was inside.

The auto theft and kidnapping happened around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 13400 block of Maxella Avenue, just south of Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

The mother went inside a store, leaving the toddler inside the running vehicle. When she returned, the SUV was gone, along with her child.

Officers initiated an Amber Alert, and immediately began canvassing the area for the SUV and child.

Police found the SUV shortly before 5 p.m. abandoned along Lincoln Boulevard, several miles north of where it was stolen from, Morrison said.

The child was in the back seat, unharmed. The SUV’s engine was still running.

Detectives working the case noticed a unique bald spot on the suspect’s head while viewing surveillance video, police said. Those same detectives saw the suspect in the 4000 block of Del Rey Avenue on Feb. 7, and arrested her without incident.

Xing, who police said is homeless, admitted to investigators she stole the SUV for a joy ride and didn’t know the child was inside until after she stole it.

After she realized the child was in the SUV, she abandoned it.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney filed one count against Xing for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent.

A report of child endangerment was referred to the City Attorney for the mother leaving her child in the running car, police said.