2 Brothers Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Missing Moreno Valley Teen Aranda Briones

Two brothers have been arrested on suspicion of killing Moreno Valley teen Aranda Briones, who has been missing for weeks, authorities said Tuesday.

Gary Anthony Shover, 21, and Owen Skyler Shover, 18, were arrested after a SWAT team served a search warrant at their Hesperia home, in the 16200 block of Grevillea Street, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

While no body has been found, the two men are suspected in the 16-year-old's killing, Sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Both were interviewed numerous times over the past few weeks before being arrested, and officials said they have evidence showing Briones is a homicide victim.

However, detectives emphasized that their investigation is still ongoing and declined to discuss any possible motive.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help in finding Briones, who vanished on Jan. 13. She's described as standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Briones was last seen with Owen, who she attended high school with and considered a friend, according to investigators and Briones' family.

Owen told police he dropped Briones off at Moreno Valley Community Park between 6 and 6:30 p.m. the night she disappeared, and he said she got into a gray, four-door sedan before he left.

While there are several surveillance cameras at the park, police were not able to find any footage showing Briones there around that time.

“The camera system was reviewed, and ultimately it destroys the timeline that he provided," Lt. Chris Durham said in a Tuesday news conference.

Loved ones of Briones who spoke to reporters following the announcement of the Shovers' arrests were overcome with emotion.

"Her room’s empty in the house … She wanted to go to college, she loved helping people," her uncle, Matthew Horstkotte, said through tears. "And it’s taken away. I don’t wish this on anyone."

Owen is being held without bail at Robert Presley Detention Center while Gary is also being held without bail at Southwest Detention Center, records show.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The FBI has been assisting Riverside County officials in the search for Briones.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Dickey at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Drexler at 951-486-6700.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.

