Man With Gun Prompts Lockdown of 2 Santa Clarita Schools, Road Closure: Authorities

Two schools in Santa Clarita were temporarily placed on lockdown as deputies searched for an armed man on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident began late Tuesday morning when the suspect, who has a firearm, fled from a parole compliance team, according to a tweet from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

A containment area was set up in the area of Guadilimar Drive, Seco Canyon Road and Santa Clarita Road amid the active search, officials said. Seco Canyon was closed between Pamplico and Decoro drives amid the police activity.

The search also prompted the "soft" lockdowns of Arroyo Seco Junior High and Santa Clarita Elementary schools.

By 1:45 p.m., however, authorities had broken down the perimeters around the containment area, and the lockdowns at both schools had been lifted.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect had been captured, however.

Once the lockdown was lifted, parents were allowed to pick up their children from the school, according to a tweet from the city.

The Sheriff's Station had previously said that students at both schools were "safe," and on "rainy day schedules" that included indoor-only activities.

The campuses were monitored by deputies during the suspect search to ensure the children's safety, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately provided about the incident.

