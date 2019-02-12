2019 Abilities Expo Preview

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys at MobilityWorks, the leading wheelchair accessible van provider. The national company serves the disabled community with wheelchair accessible minivans, full size vans with lifts and commercial fleet vehicles.
MobilityWorks is one of nearly two hundred companies participating in the 2019 Abilities Expo Los Angeles happening Friday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 24th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
MobilityWorks
7720 Sepulveda Boulevard
Van Nuys, CA 91405
(877) 275 4907
2019 Abilities Expo Los Angeles
Friday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 24th
Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com