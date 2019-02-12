2019 Abilities Expo Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys at MobilityWorks, the leading wheelchair accessible van provider. The national company serves the disabled community with wheelchair accessible minivans, full size vans with lifts and commercial fleet vehicles.

MobilityWorks is one of nearly two hundred companies participating in the 2019 Abilities Expo Los Angeles happening Friday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 24th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

MobilityWorks

7720 Sepulveda Boulevard

Van Nuys, CA 91405

(877) 275 4907

2019 Abilities Expo Los Angeles

Friday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 24th

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com