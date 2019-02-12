$215M Settlement of USC Gynecologist’s Abuse Allegations Would Require Campus Reforms

Attorneys for women who said they were sexually abused by a longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California say a $215 million settlement includes groundbreaking campus reforms.

Attorneys say a proposed lawsuit settlement filed Tuesday in federal court will require the university to put procedures in place for identifying, preventing and reporting sexual abuse and racial misconduct.

Hundreds of students and alumni accused Dr. George Tyndall of committing sexual or inappropriate conduct during physical exams. Tyndall denied the allegations.

The settlement, which needs a judge’s approval, will provide between $2,500 and $250,000 each to women who say they were abused between 1989 and 2016.

A settlement in principle was announced in October. But the court filing includes details on policies the university must adopt and new employees it must hire.