× 4 Arrested in Connection to Jewelry Store Heist Inside Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Downtown L.A.

Three men and one woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a heist at a jewelry store inside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles that injured one person, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The January 18 robbery took place at around 2:45 p.m., when three men wearing surgery masks entered Arka Fine Jewelry Store at 500 S. Olive St., and used a sledgehammer to break into display cases, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

An employee, who was at the shop during the theft, told KTLA that the first suspect walked inside and doused him and the entire store with pepper spray. Another suspect then came in and started hitting the victim with a sledgehammer.

When blood started pooling, the suspects panicked and fled, escaping in a silver Lexus driven by a woman.

The woman was arrested on different charges, LAPD said.

The suspects stole around $13,000 worth of jewelry, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the suspects.

No further information was available.

34.040713 -118.246769