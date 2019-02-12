× 6 USC Graduates Accuse Men’s Health Doctor of Sexual Battery, Harassment

In another blow to USC’s student health clinic, six male graduates filed a lawsuit this week accusing a men’s health doctor of sexual battery and harassment during appointments.

The suit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Dr. Dennis Kelly made demeaning remarks to defendants, all recent graduates who identify as gay or bisexual, about their sexual practices and performed unnecessary rectal exams designed to embarrass them or “to satisfy his own prurient sexual desires.”

Kelly, 72, retired last year after two decades at the campus clinic. He denied any inappropriate behavior toward patients and called allegations “terribly hurtful.”

“I can’t second-guess or question anything I’ve done,” Kelly said in a phone interview. “I know I did it all professionally and without any other motive.”

