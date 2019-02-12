× About 100 Million People Are Under Some Kind of Winter Weather Alert in U.S.

Severe weather is expected to stretch from coast to coast Tuesday, with about 100 million people under some sort of winter alert, millions facing a flood threat and more snow on the way in Seattle.

Throughout the Northeast, snow in the late morning or early afternoon is expected to give way to sleet and possibly freezing rain before a steady rain sets in.

The metropolitan areas of Philadelphia, New York and Boston could see 4 inches of snow followed by a coating of ice. Interior sections of the Northeast could see a foot or more of snow, while the storm is mainly expected to drop freezing rain in southern Pennsylvania and Maryland.

More than 650 flights into and out of John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia international airports in New York had been canceled as of mid-morning Tuesday, according to FlightAware. More than 1,800 flights were canceled Tuesday across the country.

Winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories have been issued across Massachusetts from Tuesday afternoon through the night. The evening commute could be a tough one for Bostonians, as the few inches of afternoon snow succumb to heavy sleet and eventually rain.

Cities including Des Moines, Iowa, Chicago, Detroit and Buffalo, New York, could also see dangerous travel conditions Tuesday as a band of sleet and ice is expected to cover roadways.

A band of heavy snow also will set in over northern Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, where residents could shovel away up to 12 inches Tuesday morning.

Winter warnings, watches or advisories stretch from the Upper Midwest through western Virginia and up to Maine.

Ohio Valley flood threat

Widespread rain Tuesday will continue to soak the Ohio Valley, from Arkansas to Ohio. As much as 4 inches could fall.

More than 55 million people are under a flood warning, flood advisory, flash flood watch or flash flood warning across the country. Cities including Nashville, Little Rock, Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati could see flooding.

More snow in Seattle

Meantime, Seattle, which broke its February snowfall record not even halfway into the month, hasn’t seen the end of its white days.

A few inches of snow are possible Tuesday around the area, with heavy snowfall expected just west of town. Winter alerts also are in effect in the region.

Further south, the Sierra Nevada mountaintops in California can expect to continue to be pounded with snow over the next few days. Extreme winds are also forecast in the Sierra, with gusts of more than 100 mph.