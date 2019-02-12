Veteran Faked His Death After Raping, Impregnating Teen Stepdaughter in Mississippi: Authorities

Posted 9:01 AM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02AM, February 12, 2019

Authorities are searching for a U.S. Army veteran accused of faking his death off the Alabama coast to avoid charges in Mississippi, where he is accused of raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

News outlets reported this week that Orange Beach, Alabama, police found an abandoned dingy belonging to 42-year-old Jacob Blair Scott just offshore last summer. Inside it was a note with Scott’s social security number that said “I’m sorry” and a handgun tied to a rope.

Authorities searched unsuccessfully for Scott and said it was strange there wasn’t any forensic evidence of a suicide. Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from his retirement account and disappeared days before he was set to plead guilty to charges related to the attack on his now ex-stepdaughter.

DNA evidence confirmed he is the father.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.