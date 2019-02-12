Suspected Pursuit Driver in Custody After Chase Ends in Los Feliz Parking Structure

Update: Authorities took a suspected pursuit driver into custody after a chase came to an end in a Los Feliz parking structure Tuesday night.

Original post: A police chase wound up in a Los Feliz apartment building parking structure after the suspect led authorities across the San Fernando Valley, Burbank and Glendale areas Tuesday night.

Sky5 was initially overhead the pursuit at about 11:15 p.m. as the driver of a dark-colored SUV wound around the streets of North Hollywood followed by a lone California Highway Patrol cruiser.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The SUV pulled over momentarily in a residential area around 11:20 p.m., but soon sped away again.

It then drove into Burbank, where driver was beginning to pick up speed as they worked to put distance between themself and law enforcement.

The chase next headed onto the southbound 5 Freeway. CHP vehicles could at times be seen behind the driver, but officials seemed to be keeping a distance from the SUV.

The pursuit continued south on the 5 into Glendale before the driver got off the freeway in the Atwater Village area and drove into a parking structure in Los Feliz shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Aerial video showed the structure was connected to the Eaves Los Feliz apartments at 3100 Riverside Drive.

Because the driver had maneuvered so swiftly to exit the freeway, it appeared CHP vehicles missed the exit and had to round back to the location.

Authorities remained on scene after 11:40 p.m. attempting to locate the driver.

Unconfirmed reports indicated the SUV had been recovered inside the structure but officials were still working to locate the suspect.

No further details were available.