Rapper Rich The Kid, 2 Others Assaulted, Shot at During Robbery Outside West Hollywood Recording Studio: Sheriff’s Department

Authorities were searching for three suspects who physically assaulted and fired shots at Rich The Kid and two other men outside a West Hollywood recording studio Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Calls came in at around 3:15 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard at Greenacre Avenue, the Sheriff's Department said.

Abraham Hanoun was driving down Santa Monica Boulevard, on his way to work, when he said he witnessed the incident.

Hanoun said he first noticed a man who appears to be anxious, “in a state of panic.” A silver car then pulled up, and the man turns around, pulled pistol from waist and aimed it at the car, Hanoun said.

“He starts shooting, roughly nine shots,” Hanoun said. “That’s all I remember, just the silver car getting shot at. In the moment I didn’t really pay attention to everything, I just wanted to get out of there.”

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the rapper and two other victims who said that the three suspects confronted them in an alley behind the business and demanded their money and jewelry, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspects then physically assaulted the victims, got into a vehicle and drove away, going westbound, authorities said.

While they were driving away, one of the suspects started shooting a firearm.

None of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. The three were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the sheriff's department said.

About three hours before the assault, the rapper had posted a photo of himself to Instagram with large wads of cash in one hand, the other hand bandaged. The caption reads, "Always in bank mo deposit."

Investigators have yet to identify the shooter or other suspects, who remained at large Tuesday night. No arrests were made.

Hanoun described the shooter as being in his 20s and around 6 feet 2 inches tall. The man was wearing red pants with a black shirt, he said.

Authorities had yet to release any suspect descriptions.

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station detectives were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Hollywood station at 310-855-8850. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

We are investigating reports of shots fired near Santa Monica Bvd at Greenacre Ave. We are attempting to locate a victim at this time. Further info to follow. — LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) February 13, 2019

