Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Car in South L.A.; Second Vehicle Sought

Police are searching for a second vehicle that may have been involved in a high-speed crash that left a bicyclist dead in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday night.

Authorities received a call about 10:25 p.m. from a witness who said two vehicles were speeding down South Broadway when one of them collided with a bicyclist that was crossing at West 82nd Street, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. George Hoopes said.

Investigators could not confirm if the vehicles were racing prior to the crash.

The bicyclist, identified by the coroner's office as James Findley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members told KTLA Findley was 54 years old and lived with his sister about a half a block from the crash scene. Police initially indicated the victim was 55.

“We heard a bang and I ran out … I know his bike … I just hit the ground because I knew it was him,” his sister Sharon Findley said.

Sharon Findley said her brother was the second to last of nine children and often rode his bike around the neighborhood.

Findley's son said he already misses his dad. “He was my best friend,” Dayvon White said.

The driver who struck Findley, as well as several parked vehicles and a tree, remained at the scene and was being detained by police, Hoopes said. He was described as a 25 to 30-year-old Hispanic man.

Police are searching for the driver of the second vehicle, which fled the scene. No description of that driver or the missing vehicle was available.

Investigators are also looking for any surveillance video that may show the incident.

