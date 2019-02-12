× CHP Investigating Death Along 101 Freeway in Downtown L.A.

A pedestrian officials were working to detain died on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, and California Highway Patrol is investigating.

It’s unclear how the person died or exactly what led up to the incident, which occurred in the freeway’s southbound lanes at the Alameda Street overpass before 4 p.m., according to CHP’s incident log.

Officers were taking the pedestrian into custody, but at some point paramedics were called to the scene and the person was pronounced dead on the scene, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

Kravig said investigators were still working to determine what happened and remained on scene hours later.

The L.A. Fire Department confirmed it responded to the location around 3:35 p.m. for an unspecified medical complaint.

A black sedan that appeared to be a Ford was blocked off with yellow tape just south of the overpass, aerial video showed, but it was not clear whether that vehicle was involved.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.