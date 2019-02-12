× Ferrari Featured on TV Show, Seized by FBI Is Sold for $760,000 at U.S. Marshals Auction in Chino Hills

In 2013, “Fast N’ Loud” reality television star Richard Rawlings and his business partner Dennis Collins bought what people told them was an unfixable, totaled 1991 Ferrari F40.

The pair refurbished the car in about 40 days and documented it on the TV show.

Last week, the same sleek F40, painted black, ended up parked in a cavernous warehouse in Chino Hills — the star of a different kind of show: a U.S. Marshals auction.

The Ferrari belonged to Richard Scott, a Santa Monica parking lot operator who bilked the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of more than $13 million, pleading guilty last year to conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

