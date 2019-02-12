Fire Behind Inglewood Business Engulfs Multiple Vehicles

Posted 5:04 AM, February 12, 2019

At least four vehicles caught fire during an early morning fire at an Inglewood body shop.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the vehicles burning at a business located near the intersection of West Florence Avenue and North LaBrea Avenue about 4:45 a.m.

The vehicles were located in a gated parking lot at the rear of the business.

Three vehicles were initially seen fully engulfed in flames. A fourth vehicle eventually caught fire before crews were able to get access to the parking lot.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames just before 5 a.m.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.

