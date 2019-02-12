Fire Behind Inglewood Business Engulfs Multiple Vehicles

At least four vehicles caught fire during an early morning fire at an Inglewood body shop.
Aerial video from Sky5 showed the vehicles burning at a business located near the intersection of West Florence Avenue and North LaBrea Avenue about 4:45 a.m.
The vehicles were located in a gated parking lot at the rear of the business.
Three vehicles were initially seen fully engulfed in flames. A fourth vehicle eventually caught fire before crews were able to get access to the parking lot.
Firefighters managed to douse the flames just before 5 a.m.
There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.
33.961680 -118.353131