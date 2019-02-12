× Hillary Clinton Accuses Donald Trump of Copying 2016 Campaign Slogan ‘Stronger Together’

Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump on Tuesday of copying her 2016 presidential campaign slogan “Stronger Together.”

The GOP had posted on Twitter Monday night a picture of Trump with the words “we’re only getting stronger together” over the image. Trump had said the phrase during his rally in El Paso, Texas.

“Now copy my plan on health care, a fairer tax system, and voting rights,” the former Democratic presidential nominee wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The GOP then hit back: “How about this: We’ll give you your slogan back if you run again.”

Republican National Committee spokesman Steve Guest told Fox News that “when you lose your campaign, you lose your monopoly on any slogans.”

Clinton’s 2016 campaign tested out 84 slogans before going with “Stronger Together.” She and her running mate Tim Kaine co-wrote a book and her campaign aired an attack ad both with that title.