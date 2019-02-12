Killer of 66-Year-Old Long Beach Man Sought by Police

Police are searching for a man suspected of killing a 66-year-old man in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday.

Lewis Haller was found with injuries to his upper torso when police responded to the scene in the 800 block of Alamitos Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, according to police. Haller told authorities he had been attacked by another man.

On Tuesday, police were told Haller died from his injuries, authorities said. Meanwhile, the search for his assailant continues.

When police had initially responded to Haller’s call about the attack last week, he was treated at the scene, authorities said.

But police received a report about an assault victim at a nearby hospital the next day, and the victim turned out to be Haller, authorities said. Homicide detectives soon responded to the facility due to the severity of his injuries.

Investigators believe Haller was attacked when he confronted the suspect “who was trespassing his facility,” police said in a news release. It’s unclear what the facility is.

Details about Haller’s injuries have not been released.

The suspect is described by police as a black man in his 40s who stands about 6 feet tall and has a large build. He was wearing a light-colored top, with dark jeans and shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Detectives Michael Hubbard and Adrian Garcia at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.