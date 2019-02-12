L.A. to Become Biggest City in U.S. to Ban Fur Sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles will become the biggest city in the United States to ban the sale of animal fur, under a new law backed Tuesday by the City Council.

The new ordinance, which will go into effect in 2021, makes it illegal to sell, manufacture or trade furs or fur clothing and accessories such as coats, handbags and key chains in L.A. city limits.

The ban includes a number of exemptions: Used furs can still be sold at secondhand shops. People can still sell or trade the pelts of dead animals preserved through taxidermy. And the city will not prohibit fur produced from animals taken lawfully under a trapping license.

Animal rights activists hailed the decision, denouncing the fur business as barbaric and unnecessary. “Animals are not fabric — they are sentient beings who suffer terribly,” said Patty Shenker, a member of Animal Defenders International. “And we must include them in our moral compass.”

