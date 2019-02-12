× Pair of Black Swans Found on Balboa Island Taken to Shelter in Huntington Beach

Two black swans found on Balboa Island were taken to a shelter Monday, authorities said.

A pedestrian walking a dog reported the birds to Newport Beach Animal Control, according to Newport Beach police spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

The swans, which aren’t native to the area, were transfered to the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach while officials tried to figure out where they came from, said the center’s wildlife manager, Lisa Perrone.

“We are guessing they either escaped from someplace or were dumped,” the center wrote on Facebook, describing the birds as “tame.” “Please share to help locate a possible owner.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.