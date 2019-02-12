Suspect Sought After Man Stabbed Outside McDonald’s in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police were searching for the attacker after a man was stabbed during a botched robbery outside a McDonald's in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the fast-food eatery's location at 119 West Ball Road just after 3 p.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The restaurant is about a block away from the north end of Disneyland Resort.

The victim was trying to fix a flat tire on his dark-gray Honda in the McDonald's parking lot when someone attempted to rob him. The suspect then stabbed the victim as he was trying to change the tire, police said.

Video from the scene showed an air impact wrench, a tool used by mechanics, sitting next to blood smeared across the ground along the restaurant's exterior wall.

The victim was taken to the UC Irvine Medical Center in unknown condition, officials said.

The man was in surgery Tuesday evening and it was unknown if he's expected to survive, Officer Browning said.

James Harris, who lives on the streets in the area, said he is acquainted with the victim, who was living in the car he had been repairing.

“I don’t know why anybody would stab him," Harris said. "He was always in his car staying to himself.”

Police cordoned off the parking lot and combed through the scene, even picking through a dumpster.

But authorities could not provide a suspect description on Tuesday, and no further details were available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.