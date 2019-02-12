Sheriff’s Officials to Host Warrant-Clearing Event Wednesday in South Whittier

Some with Los Angeles County arrest warrants can get them expunged at a warrant-clearing event hosted by sheriff’s officials in South Whittier on Wednesday.

The seminar — which takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Community Plaza at 14181 Telegraph Road — is the first of its kind hosted by the department’s Norwalk Station, according to a news release.

Only warrants for outstanding traffic violations and non-violent misdemeanors are eligible.

Participants can be issued a new court date, removing the warrant from the department’s system, officials said.

Questions about the event can be directed to Sgt. Mark Wilkening at 562-466-5413.