Sheriff’s Officials to Host Warrant-Clearing Event Wednesday in South Whittier

Posted 7:31 PM, February 12, 2019, by

Some with Los Angeles County arrest warrants can get them expunged at a warrant-clearing event hosted by sheriff’s officials in South Whittier on Wednesday.

The seminar — which takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Community Plaza at 14181 Telegraph Road — is the first of its kind hosted by the department’s Norwalk Station, according to a news release.

Only warrants for outstanding traffic violations and non-violent misdemeanors are eligible.

Participants can be issued a new court date, removing the warrant from the department’s system, officials said.

Questions about the event can be directed to Sgt. Mark Wilkening at 562-466-5413.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.