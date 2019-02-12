The News Director’s Office: Radio Broadcaster to Weather Forecaster with Mark Kriski

Mark Kriski has been a KTLA fixture for over 2 decades since the beginning of the KTLA 5 Morning News. Mark stops by the News Director’s Office to share some of his favorite stories from his early days working in radio in Canada. He reveals how he finally ended up in Los Angeles, and recounts the evolution of the KTLA Morning News. Mark also shares how he fell into professional ring announcing for boxing and mixed martial arts.

“Life is no different than the weather. Not only is it unpredictable, but it shows us a new perspective of the world every day.” – Suzy Kassem

