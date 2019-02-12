With ‘Most Snow in North America,’ Mammoth Announces Resort Will Stay Open Through July 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you haven't booked that skiing or snowboarding trip to Mammoth Mountain yet, there's plenty of time left to do so this season.

That's because the Eastern Sierra resort on Tuesday announced it will remain open for skiing and riding until at least July 4.

Mammoth currently is the ski resort with the deepest snowpack in the country, according to a post on Mammoth's Facebook page.

The mountain has also experienced the most snowfall of the season in North America, with the summit receiving more than 446 inches, according to a news release sent on behalf of the resort. The current base depth measures 210 inches, which is the highest in the U.S.

Recent storms have dropped more than 15 feet of fresh white powder on the Mammoth Lakes mountain this month alone, the release stated. In fact, there was so much snow at the Eastern Sierra resort last week that most of Mammoth Mountain had to be closed for two days, and neighboring June Mountain also had to shut down.

More storms are expected to dump several feet of snow in the region within the next week, meaning the snowfall total at the resort is likely to increase.

This is far from the first year, however, that Mammoth has remained open for skiing and snowboarding until the Fourth of July holiday. In fact, the last time it happened was just two years ago.